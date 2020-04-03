The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-3-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Back Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what happen for during this week; the good the bad and the homely. We did good on some of our predictions
Some of the key takeaways this week:
- We have covers Liberty Oilfield Services. They have excellent management, and are practicing excellent ESG policies and procedures, even before investors started looking at ESG numbers. LBRT (NYSE) - Updated article confirming great management we posted last night.
- Trump changes the market with his tweet on Friday about the Russia Saudi price war.
- Trump give hints to the tweet the night before on the Covid-19 nightly briefing.
- Additional oil storage in the works at The Port of Corpus Christi
- Michael covers Cimerex with financial numbers and business drilling plays.
Thanks for watching!