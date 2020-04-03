The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-3-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Back Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what happen for during this week; the good the bad and the homely. We did good on some of our predictions





Some of the key takeaways this week:

We have covers Liberty Oilfield Services. They have excellent management, and are practicing excellent ESG policies and procedures, even before investors started looking at ESG numbers. LBRT (NYSE) - Updated article confirming great management we posted last night.

Trump changes the market with his tweet on Friday about the Russia Saudi price war.

Trump give hints to the tweet the night before on the Covid-19 nightly briefing.

Additional oil storage in the works at The Port of Corpus Christi

Michael covers Cimerex with financial numbers and business drilling plays.

Thanks for watching!

