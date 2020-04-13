15 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-13-2020
4 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-13-2020
5 hours ago
Russia Trumpets Oil Deal, Says It Will Establish a Price Floor and Save Millions of US Jobs
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ascent Energy Ventures -Looking at Energy Tech Wildcatting
8 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Chief Executive Officer Returns From Temporary Medical Leave
9 hours ago
Quintana Energy Services Announces Cost Realignment Actions In Response To Current Market Conditions

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-13-2020

in Capital Markets / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Popular 4   by

The 360 Digital Bell Look Ahead Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what could happen this week; the good the bad and the homely. We cover the wild week ahead, and get your crayons ready to take notes on our roller coaster we call the energy market.

Michael gives a great overview of the OPEC + and Mexico standoff. This has major impact potential for the US oil companies. Trump may have things in his back pocket to help protect our great oil companies. 

Michael's ranting was more entertaining than a 2 year old on a sugar high from Easter. 

* We do not offer investment advice - but we are entertaining and"From an undisclosed locations in Denver and Dallas"

Key take away, show notes and articles listed below. 


Some of the key takeaways for this week:

  • The Dark Side of the Boom interview still has importance in our discussion today. 
  • Another showdown with the US operators. 
  • Exxon and Oxy are leaning to the free market to decide production  
  • Pioneer and Parsley - April 14th meetings want Texas to regulate production
  • Short Oil 
  • Long Energy Equities
  • Storage - a glut
  • DVN - Devon
  • GPRK - GeoPark - Review of charts - and potential - 
  • LNG - Cheniere Energy, Inc. - Technical - swing trades numbers
  • CIX - Console Energy - 

* We do not offer investment advice - but we are entertaining and"From an undisclosed locations in Denver and Dallas"

Thanks for watching!

Show Note Articles: 

Mexico’s secret weapon in the oil price war


Oil glut closes Middle East’s largest crude terminal


Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Video Interview: Enverus – The Dark Side of the Boom before OPEC +

Tags:
Legal Notice