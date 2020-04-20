The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-20-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Ahead Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what could happen this week; the good the bad and the homely. We cover the wild week ahead, and get your crayons ready to take notes on our roller coaster we call the energy market.

Episode #9 is LIVE for what is the duo's best show yet. Michael rants about the forward curve (or what is now known as the forward square) and Stu has some items news items from foreign waters. As always at the end they give their basis for the week (hint: short oil) along with checking the levels and the COT.

Subscribe to the channel!! Email the show: [email protected] or connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaeltannersandstone/

* We do not offer investment advice - but we are entertaining and"From an undisclosed locations in Denver and Dallas"

Key take away, show notes and articles listed below.