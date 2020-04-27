1 min ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-27-2020
6 hours ago
SDX Energy PLC Announces Notice of AGM
20 hours ago
Banks rush to rein in financing for oil firms
21 hours ago
Iraq Says Needs 4 Years to Wean Itself Off Iranian Energy Imports
21 hours ago
It’s not all doom and gloom for Natural Gas
1 day ago
ExxonMobil to produce medical-grade sanitizer for COVID-19 response

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-27-2020

Stu and Michael back out it for another week head in oil!! Wild show starts with a rant from Michael about negative pricing and the huge unintended consequences from this contango market. The duo then shifts to the top stories for the upcoming week, Stu updates us from the international news desk and as always Michael checks the levels for the week and the Commitment of Traders. Finally, the duo finishes by giving their picks for week and Michael explains why scratch trade IS a win. Contact the show: [email protected]

Key take away, show notes and articles listed below. 

Show Note Articles: 

Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices


Saudi Arabia and Kuwait start cutting oil output ahead of schedule


Banks rush to rein in financing for oil firms


