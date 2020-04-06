The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-6-2020

The 360 Digital Bell Look Ahead Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, covers what could happen this week; the good the bad and the homely. We cover the wild week ahead, and get your flight suit on it is going to be a bumpy ride.
Michael goes on his famous rant on hedging. (at least it is entertaining.)
Some of the key takeaways this week:
- We talk about the great suggestions from Olivier at Quorum: Create the the North American Petroleum Exporting Countries (NAPEC) -Who needs OPEC, trade with Canada and Mexico. Watch the interview with Olivier listed below.
- Diamondback NYSE:FANG -Just turned in the charts last Thursday
- Magellan Midstream - Fundamental financials look great.
- No new refineries, and limited storage - no extra capabilities to processes access crude.
- The US is the only country that has refineries capable of refining Russian Crude. Let's raise the tariffs high enough to pay for the virus bail out. No one else in the world can take the Russian oil and we can protect our great American oil companies with the revenue.
Thanks for watching!
Show Note Articles:
Saudi, Russian blame game stalls Monday’s OPEC+ meeting
Man-made natural gas disaster for New England - Governor Como banded Fracing, and then imports LNG from Russia at 5x the cost.
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Quorum Software – Investor demand to lower CapEx in oil and gas companies – Here is the solution -Great suggestion on the North American Petroleum Exporting Countries (NAPEC)