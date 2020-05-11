2 mins ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-11-2020
1 hour ago
U.S. coal-fired electricity generation in 2019 falls to 42-year low
6 hours ago
Saudi Aramco looks to restructure SABIC deal: Reuters
6 hours ago
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results
7 hours ago
U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
7 hours ago
Continental Resources Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-11-2020

in Capital Markets / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Politics & Opinions / Power Generation   by

The gang is back for a WILD SHOW. Show starts by covering some random topics:

(1) Green Renewable are not so green (or renewable) according to a new Michael Moore Doc

(2) Hydrogen could be the next energy for front

(3) Sad Day Trading Story Michael slips in a rant about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) handing out $25 million dollars in compensation restructuring for the top 21 employees because "The Board and Compensation Committee, with the advice of their independent compensation consultant and legal advisors, determined that the historic compensation structure and performance metrics would not be effective in motivating and incentivizing the Company’s workforce." YIKES 

We then shift gears and cover some stories to watch out for in the week coming in oil and gas, check the levels for crude oil, look @ the COT and finally our official non-official 360 fund looks GREEN for the week. Thank you to our sponsor Adamantine Energy: www.energythinks.com Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825

Show Note Articles: 

Argentina’s plan to protect drilling by setting oil prices gains momentum

Hydrogen’s time is now in post-pandemic world

COVID-19 disrupts global supply of critical minerals

Automatic Transcription* Updating....

Tags: ,
Legal Notice