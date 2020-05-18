34 seconds ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-18-2020
EIG Raises $1.1 Billion for Global Project Fund V
AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy
Air Products to Invest $2 Billion for Landmark Coal-to-Methanol Project in Indonesia
Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
DOE announces $230M to build advanced reactor demonstration project

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-18-2020

The gang is back for a WILD SHOW. Show starts by covering some random topics:

Show starts with random story time as the crew whips around some of the pressing issues not big enough for their own segment: OK regulators prorating, nuclear is awesome and SPR buys 1 million BBL. 

Michael then shifts to the week upcoming in oil trading, covering the levels and COT numbers and gives his take on next weeks average price. 

No updates to the 360 official non-official fund besides a second NG NYMEX contract purchased  by Michael. 

Thank you to our sponsor Adamantine Energy: www.energythinks.com

Show Note Articles: 

According to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, not just fully explored coal blocks, but even partially explored ones will now be auctioned, and 50 assets will go under the hammer soon.

OFS stocks lost half their value since 2020 began

