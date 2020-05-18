The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-18-2020

The gang is back for a WILD SHOW. Show starts by covering some random topics:

Show starts with random story time as the crew whips around some of the pressing issues not big enough for their own segment: OK regulators prorating, nuclear is awesome and SPR buys 1 million BBL.

Michael then shifts to the week upcoming in oil trading, covering the levels and COT numbers and gives his take on next weeks average price.

No updates to the 360 official non-official fund besides a second NG NYMEX contract purchased by Michael.

Thank you to our sponsor Adamantine Energy: www.energythinks.com Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825