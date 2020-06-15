1 min ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-15-2020
1 hour ago
Oil producer California Resources Corporation gets more time to make debt payments
3 hours ago
British oil major predicts that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt long-term demand
4 hours ago
TGS – announces the completion of the Jaan 3D seismic survey in NW Africa
5 hours ago
Antero Resources announces $402M overriding royalty transaction
5 hours ago
New pipeline tariff, authorisation policy to push for higher share of gas in energy basket

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-15-2020

in Capital Markets / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Politics & Opinions / Power Generation   by

​Another Week Ahead in Energy from the duo at Oil and Gas 360!! 

Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell Podcast, brought to you by www.oilandgas360.com. This episode has the duo talking verbiage, specifically recovery vs. rebound and why its important to understand the difference when it comes to the oil and gas equities market. Michael and Stu then cover the headlines for next week, levels for CL and check in the the COT. As always the podcast closes with looking at the 360 official, non official fund.

Show is brought to you by our friends at

Adamantine Energy. Visit them at www.energythinks.com Contact the show: [email protected]
Show is brought to you by our friends at Adamantine Energy, the leader is social risk advisory and energy policy consulting. Visit them at www.energythinks.com

Links to the show:
Spotify: https://lnkd.in/eWz2VRZ
iTunes: https://lnkd.in/eP8G5WW
YouTube: https://lnkd.in/eZBy7ha

Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825

Show Note Articles: 

Automatic Transcription* Updating....

Tags: ,
Legal Notice