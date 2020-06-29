The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-29-2020

​Another Week Ahead in Energy from the duo at Oil and Gas 360!!

Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell Podcast, brought to you by www.oilandgas360.com. Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell! Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover everything you need to know about the energy markets (DISCLAIMER: Recorded before CHK Chapter 11 Filing).



We start by covering the new oil price benchmarking AGS from both Platts and Argus. Michael then covers the levels for CL and the Commitment of Traders for the week in oil.



As always, we also cover the blood bath that is the 360 official-non official fund. Show is brought to you by Adamantine Energy: www.energythinks.com. Feel free to email us at the show at [email protected]

Show is brought to you by our friends at

Adamantine Energy. Visit them at www.energythinks.com Contact the show: [email protected]

Show is brought to you by our friends at Adamantine Energy, the leader is social risk advisory and energy policy consulting. Visit them at www.energythinks.com



Links to the show:

Spotify: https://lnkd.in/eWz2VRZ

iTunes: https://lnkd.in/eP8G5WW

YouTube: https://lnkd.in/eZBy7ha

Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825