2 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-29-2020
5 hours ago
bp agrees to sell its petrochemicals business to INEOS
7 hours ago
OPEC fund approved $243 million to support developing countries
10 hours ago
CNOOC Limited Announces a Significant Discovery of Huizhou 26-6 in Eastern South China Sea
12 hours ago
Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition of Operated 90% Interest in Lemang PSC
22 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Process

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-29-2020

in Capital Markets / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Politics & Opinions / Popular 4 / Power Generation   by

​Another Week Ahead in Energy from the duo at Oil and Gas 360!! 

Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell Podcast, brought to you by www.oilandgas360.com. Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell! Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover everything you need to know about the energy markets (DISCLAIMER: Recorded before CHK Chapter 11 Filing).

We start by covering the new oil price benchmarking AGS from both Platts and Argus. Michael then covers the levels for CL and the Commitment of Traders for the week in oil.

As always, we also cover the blood bath that is the 360 official-non official fund. Show is brought to you by Adamantine Energywww.energythinks.com. Feel free to email us at the show at [email protected]

Show is brought to you by our friends at

Adamantine Energy. Visit them at www.energythinks.com Contact the show: [email protected]
Show is brought to you by our friends at Adamantine Energy, the leader is social risk advisory and energy policy consulting. Visit them at www.energythinks.com

Links to the show:
Spotify: https://lnkd.in/eWz2VRZ
iTunes: https://lnkd.in/eP8G5WW
YouTube: https://lnkd.in/eZBy7ha

Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825

Show Note Articles: 

Automatic Transcription* Updating....

Tags: ,
Legal Notice