The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-8-2020

​Another Week Ahead in Energy from the duo at Oil and Gas 360!! 

Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover everything you need to know about the upcoming week in energy Show starts diving into the story-behind-the-story on last Friday's (6/5/2020) and what it means going forward for those companies. They then shift into covering the big stories upcoming for the week including: (1) Tropical Storm Cristobal update (2) Chevron having issues in Guyana (3) Blackstone selling Permian acreage As always Michael covers the levels for CL for the week, gives his basis and an updated on 360 official non-official fund. Show is brought to you by our friends at

Adamantine Energy. Visit them at www.energythinks.com Contact the show: [email protected]
Show is brought to you by our friends at Adamantine Energy, the leader is social risk advisory and energy policy consulting. Visit them at www.energythinks.com

