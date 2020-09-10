3 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
Rystad Energy: Giant Tuna-1 discovery could save Turkey $21 billion
Turkey Discussing Oil and Gas Exploration in Libya

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Choppy trading day as all major indices finish red after starting the trading session in the green.  S/P closes down -1.5%, $NQ down -1.73%, while the Dow Jones finished -1.25%.  More selling pours into tech stocks with AAPL down over 3.6% after being up over 2% early in the trading session

On the crude oil side, weak inventory data drive oil price down below $37.50, with session lows reaching $37 even.  Crude oil inventories spiked by 2mm bbl while domestic production rose +300K as more production comes back online from Hurricane Laura. Traders were eyeing a draw for inventories. Natural gas price took another hit, down 3.5% to around $2.31 for the front month contract  

Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825

