Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Choppy trading day as all major indices finish red after starting the trading session in the green. S/P closes down -1.5%, $NQ down -1.73%, while the Dow Jones finished -1.25%. More selling pours into tech stocks with AAPL down over 3.6% after being up over 2% early in the trading session

On the crude oil side, weak inventory data drive oil price down below $37.50, with session lows reaching $37 even. Crude oil inventories spiked by 2mm bbl while domestic production rose +300K as more production comes back online from Hurricane Laura. Traders were eyeing a draw for inventories. Natural gas price took another hit, down 3.5% to around $2.31 for the front month contract

US Shale:

International:

IEA calls for “dramatic” scaling up of clean energy tech to meet climate goals

Tuna-1 discovery in Turkey could net $21 billion

