Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Enverus – Don’t call it a comeback in the oil and gas space
BP And Shell Take A Stand Against Gas Flaring In Texas
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-11-2020
Plains All American Announces Director Changes
Occidental Announces Expiration and Final Results in Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes

Another Friday, another weekly lookback podcast with the gang at OAG360 (WORLDS GREATEST WEBSITE) covering everything that happen this week in energy.

- Oil prices TANK
- COGCC enacts 2,000 ft setback rule
- Saudi slashes OSP
- BP gets in on offshore wind
- so many more at https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/

Michael then covers the levels for CL for the week (hint: YIKES)

360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/

Email the show [email protected]


