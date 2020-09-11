Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020

HOT OF THE PRESSES – Friday chop to the major indices, as stocks swing between gains early in the session, with momentum fizzling out and finishing both S/P 500 and Nasdaq in negative territory, while Dow Jones finishes up merely .39%. Whispers are Softbank (identified as the Nasdaq whale driving the tech-bull market of recent) has switched its position. OAG360 could not confirm.

The Labor Department said Friday its U.S. consumer price index rose by 0.4% in August. Economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.3%.

Crude oil prices finish flat as rig counts drop by 2 to 254 total rigs, a moderate decrease in the face of countless DUC’s that need completed before rigs come online. Natural gas prices tumble another 2.5% to $2.26, with 12-month strip trading around $3.139.

