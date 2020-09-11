Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020
HOT OF THE PRESSES – Friday chop to the major indices, as stocks swing between gains early in the session, with momentum fizzling out and finishing both S/P 500 and Nasdaq in negative territory, while Dow Jones finishes up merely .39%. Whispers are Softbank (identified as the Nasdaq whale driving the tech-bull market of recent) has switched its position. OAG360 could not confirm.
The Labor Department said Friday its U.S. consumer price index rose by 0.4% in August. Economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.3%.
Crude oil prices finish flat as rig counts drop by 2 to 254 total rigs, a moderate decrease in the face of countless DUC’s that need completed before rigs come online. Natural gas prices tumble another 2.5% to $2.26, with 12-month strip trading around $3.139.
US Shale:
- US Rig Counts Drop by 2 to 254
- Lonestar Resources awaits Chapter 11?
- Berry Petroluem (NASDAQ:BRY) accused of shareholder miscoundcut
- $NOG makes Permian splash (joke)
- ISS has recommended that shareholders of Noble Energy vote in favor of the energy producer’s proposed acquisition by Chevron
International:
- Montney producers are seeing HUGE gains in asset sales
- Global Energy transition already well underway - Jack Kemp
Show Note Articles:
Global energy transition already well underway: Kemp
U.S. rig count had decreased by 2 this week, at 254
‘Enough is enough’: Canada’s Montney producers swap oil and gas assets for cash
Rio Tinto exits seen reverberating across boardrooms
BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 billion Equinor deal
IEA calls for ‘dramatic’ scaling up of clean energy tech to meet climate goals
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
Oil extends losses after surprise U.S. crude stock build confirmed
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
