4 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
40 mins ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Enverus – Don’t call it a comeback in the oil and gas space
1 hour ago
BP And Shell Take A Stand Against Gas Flaring In Texas
1 hour ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-11-2020
17 hours ago
Plains All American Announces Director Changes
20 hours ago
Occidental Announces Expiration and Final Results in Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

in Capital Markets / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Politics & Opinions / Power Generation   by

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/11/2020

HOT OF THE PRESSES – Friday chop to the major indices, as stocks swing between gains early in the session, with momentum fizzling out and finishing both S/P 500 and Nasdaq in negative territory, while Dow Jones finishes up merely .39%. Whispers are Softbank (identified as the Nasdaq whale driving the tech-bull market of recent) has switched its position. OAG360 could not confirm.

The Labor Department said Friday its U.S. consumer price index rose by 0.4% in August. Economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.3%.

Crude oil prices finish flat as rig counts drop by 2 to 254 total rigs, a moderate decrease in the face of countless DUC’s that need completed before rigs come online. Natural gas prices tumble another 2.5% to $2.26, with 12-month strip trading around $3.139.

US Shale:

International:

Show Note Articles: 


Automatic Transcription* Updating....

Tags: ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.