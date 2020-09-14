2 mins ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-14-2020
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/14/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-14-2020

Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead Podcast!

Name of the game today: International News Desk

  • BP Week - this will be good
  • Libya is wild
  • And Stu has jackhammers going below him'

As always Michael then covers the levels for the week for CL for the week and the commitment of traders


Show Note Articles: 

