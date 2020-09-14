The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-14-2020

Another Monday, Another 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead Podcast!

Name of the game today: International News Desk

BP Week - this will be good

Libya is wild

And Stu has jackhammers going below him'

As always Michael then covers the levels for the week for CL for the week and the commitment of traders





360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/

Email the show [email protected]



Links to the show:

Spotify: https://lnkd.in/eWz2VRZ

iTunes: https://lnkd.in/eP8G5WW

YouTube: https://lnkd.in/eZBy7ha



