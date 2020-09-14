Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/14/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/14/2020
New week brings new optimism in the stock market as equities market as each major indices finishes green, with NASDAQ finishing up 1.75% off the back of TikTok (yes, TikTok) US Operations gets sold (?) to Oracle (HAHAHA) pending US regulators approval. Telsa gets a bump from Goldman Sachs with a report citing increasing Chinese demand and Nvidia is buying chipmaker Arm Holdings from Softbank for $40 billion.
On the crude oil side, crude oil prices finish flat around $37.19 late in the morning trading session, with the Gulf of Mexico prepping for a Tropical Storm that will shut in at least one Philips 66 refinery. Natural gas prices rise off cooling temperatures and seasonal draws coming in. OAG360 expects a draw of natural gas stocks around 35 BCF on Thursday.
US Shale News
- Will Oasis make interest payment?
- Biofuel mandate waivers DENIED by EPA
International
- BP Energy Week Update: Peak Oil Demand and Green Energy
- US Regulators split with EU/UK over ESG investing
Show Note Articles:
Global energy transition already well underway: Kemp
U.S. rig count had decreased by 2 this week, at 254
‘Enough is enough’: Canada’s Montney producers swap oil and gas assets for cash
Rio Tinto exits seen reverberating across boardrooms
BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 billion Equinor deal
IEA calls for ‘dramatic’ scaling up of clean energy tech to meet climate goals
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
Oil extends losses after surprise U.S. crude stock build confirmed
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
