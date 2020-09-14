Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/14/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/14/2020

New week brings new optimism in the stock market as equities market as each major indices finishes green, with NASDAQ finishing up 1.75% off the back of TikTok (yes, TikTok) US Operations gets sold (?) to Oracle (HAHAHA) pending US regulators approval. Telsa gets a bump from Goldman Sachs with a report citing increasing Chinese demand and Nvidia is buying chipmaker Arm Holdings from Softbank for $40 billion.

On the crude oil side, crude oil prices finish flat around $37.19 late in the morning trading session, with the Gulf of Mexico prepping for a Tropical Storm that will shut in at least one Philips 66 refinery. Natural gas prices rise off cooling temperatures and seasonal draws coming in. OAG360 expects a draw of natural gas stocks around 35 BCF on Thursday.

US Shale News

Will Oasis make interest payment?

Biofuel mandate waivers DENIED by EPA

International