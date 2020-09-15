Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/15/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/15/2020
Choppy Tuesday in the markets today as huge gains are lost toward the end of the trading session. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq moved 1%. The DJIA fell, giving up an over 230-point gain and trading just below the open
Crude oil prices jump 2.75% off of nearly 25% of GOM shut in due to Hurricane Sally. Shell said Sept. 15 it shut in production at its Appomattox platform, while also curtailing oil volumes at its large Olympus, Mars and Ursa facilities. Chevron said it has shuttered production at its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms in the deepwater US Gulf.
US Shale News
Hurricane Sally Shutting In around 27% of GOM production
International
Petrobras in talks with SBM Offshore for largest oil production unit in Brazil
Pandemic’s ‘great reset’ pushes energy firms toward renewables, hydrogen: executives
Energy transitions, job losses and political reactions: John Kemp
Oil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic’s harm to demand
Oil rises but bleaker demand outlook weighs
Petrobras in talks with SBM Offshore for largest oil production unit in Brazil
Lonestar Resources US Inc. Announces Restructuring Support Agreement
‘Now is not the time to worry’ about the fiscal deficit or the Fed’s balance sheet, Mnuchin says
