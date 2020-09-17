Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/17/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Volatile day for the overall equities markets today as major indices each fall over 1% with renewed stress on tech stocks, NASDQ down over 1.75%. Conflicting COVID-19 vaccine news amid stalled stimulus 2.0 also weighed on investors today. First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 860,000 in the week ending Sept.12, versus an estimate of 875,000, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

Crude oil prices were supported by fallout from Hurricane Sally, finsing above $41 for the afternoon session. Natural Gas prices drop over 10% to around $2 off EIA show 89 BCF build in natural gas stocks.

US Shale News

International

Iraq appoints oil minister as head of NOC

360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/



Email the show [email protected]