15 seconds ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/17/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
45 mins ago
EQT Bids $750mm for Chevron Appalachia assets
5 hours ago
Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures secures DOE grant to further develop carbon capture technology
5 hours ago
Whiting Petroleum provides 2H 2020 guidance under new regime
5 hours ago
Iraq appoints oil minister as head of national oil company – maybe capitalism does work
6 hours ago
OPEC and non-OPEC allies to review oil production cuts after dire demand warnings – BP adds that oil demand will peaked in 2019

Volatile day for the overall equities markets today as major indices each fall over 1% with renewed stress on tech stocks, NASDQ down over 1.75%. Conflicting COVID-19 vaccine news amid stalled stimulus 2.0 also weighed on investors today. First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 860,000 in the week ending Sept.12, versus an estimate of 875,000, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

Crude oil prices were supported by fallout from Hurricane Sally, finsing above $41 for the afternoon session. Natural Gas prices drop over 10% to around $2 off EIA show 89 BCF build in natural gas stocks.

US Shale News

International

