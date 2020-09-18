Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/18/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Friday chop led to all major indices on the equities market to slump leading into the weekend. he Dow Jones slid 370 points, or more than 1%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.7% and the Nasdaq fell 2.2%.

Crude oil prices stay steady at $41 as rig counts jump one total rig to 255 for US running’s rigs while natural gas jumps up 1% as the market takes into account a demand shift that could help bring natural gas within its normal levels for this season

US Shale News

RIG COUNTS: 255 total US Rigs, Permian down 1

Oasis Petroleum misses interest payment

Riverstone goes clean tech SPAC

International

Russia get massive lending 9.5 billion for LNG drilling

Maersk Drilling sets 50% CO2 reduction

Blackrock double downs on ESG

