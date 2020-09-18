Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/18/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Friday chop led to all major indices on the equities market to slump leading into the weekend. he Dow Jones slid 370 points, or more than 1%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.7% and the Nasdaq fell 2.2%.
Crude oil prices stay steady at $41 as rig counts jump one total rig to 255 for US running’s rigs while natural gas jumps up 1% as the market takes into account a demand shift that could help bring natural gas within its normal levels for this season
US Shale News
RIG COUNTS: 255 total US Rigs, Permian down 1
Oasis Petroleum misses interest payment
Riverstone goes clean tech SPAC
International
Russia get massive lending 9.5 billion for LNG drilling
Maersk Drilling sets 50% CO2 reduction
Blackrock double downs on ESG
Show Note Articles:
Big potential, but challenges to overcome: A look at offshore wind in the U.S.
U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 255
Pandemic to trim China’s 2020 gas demand growth to 4.2%: government report
Exclusive: International lenders back $9.5 billion financing for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 – document
Column: Oil recovery waits for international flying to return – Kemp
Oasis skips latest interest payment; enters forbearance
Maersk Drilling sets 50 pct CO2 emissions decrease target
BlackRock to double down on ESG despite new DoL proposal
Energy buyout firm Riverstone preparing cleantech SPAC IPO: sources
SEACOR Marine Forms New Sustainability Council to Lead Enhanced ESG Program
