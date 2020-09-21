Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/21/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/21/2020
Huge market selloff to begin the week as the Dow Jones dropped 843 points, or 3.1%. The S&P 500 lost 2.5% while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%. Stock fell on worse than expected COVID-19 optimism and uncertainty on any new fiscal stimulus. Traders are eyeing key reversal pts in the markets
Crude oil prices take a beating, tumbling below $40, settling around $39.76 around 1:15 PM MST. Natural gas prices do the worst out of any today, losing over 10% with the front month trading around $1.83.
US Shale News
- $OXY pays Buffet preferred stock in cash
- Shell cutting US jobs
- $DEN completes financial restructuring
- $NOG completes reserves stock split
International
- Mideast energy forum takes shape to promote gas exports
- Oil prices slip on Libyan oil returning to market
360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/
Email the show [email protected]
Show Note Articles:
Big potential, but challenges to overcome: A look at offshore wind in the U.S.
U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 255
Pandemic to trim China’s 2020 gas demand growth to 4.2%: government report
Exclusive: International lenders back $9.5 billion financing for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 – document
Column: Oil recovery waits for international flying to return – Kemp
Oasis skips latest interest payment; enters forbearance
Maersk Drilling sets 50 pct CO2 emissions decrease target
BlackRock to double down on ESG despite new DoL proposal
Energy buyout firm Riverstone preparing cleantech SPAC IPO: sources
SEACOR Marine Forms New Sustainability Council to Lead Enhanced ESG Program
Big potential, but challenges to overcome: A look at offshore wind in the U.S.
U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 255
Pandemic to trim China’s 2020 gas demand growth to 4.2%: government report
Exclusive: International lenders back $9.5 billion financing for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 – document
Column: Oil recovery waits for international flying to return – Kemp
Oasis skips latest interest payment; enters forbearance
Maersk Drilling sets 50 pct CO2 emissions decrease target
BlackRock to double down on ESG despite new DoL proposal
Energy buyout firm Riverstone preparing cleantech SPAC IPO: sources
SEACOR Marine Forms New Sustainability Council to Lead Enhanced ESG Program
Automatic Transcription* Updating....