Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/21/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/21/2020

Huge market selloff to begin the week as the Dow Jones dropped 843 points, or 3.1%. The S&P 500 lost 2.5% while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%.  Stock fell on worse than expected COVID-19 optimism and uncertainty on any new fiscal stimulus. Traders are eyeing key reversal pts in the markets

Crude oil prices take a beating, tumbling below $40, settling around $39.76 around 1:15 PM MST.  Natural gas prices do the worst out of any today, losing over 10% with the front month trading around $1.83.  

US Shale News

International

