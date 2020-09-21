Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/21/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/21/2020

Huge market selloff to begin the week as the Dow Jones dropped 843 points, or 3.1%. The S&P 500 lost 2.5% while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%. Stock fell on worse than expected COVID-19 optimism and uncertainty on any new fiscal stimulus. Traders are eyeing key reversal pts in the markets

Crude oil prices take a beating, tumbling below $40, settling around $39.76 around 1:15 PM MST. Natural gas prices do the worst out of any today, losing over 10% with the front month trading around $1.83.

US Shale News

International

Mideast energy forum takes shape to promote gas exports

Oil prices slip on Libyan oil returning to market





360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/



Email the show [email protected]

Sign up for the Digital 360 Closing Bell E-mail