Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/22/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Equities markets finished positive after Fed Chair Powell reiterated his stance to support the US economy. These gains on the broad markets snap a 4 session losing streak. Oil and Gas News Today What happened to crude oil today? Prices stayed flat with crude oil price trading around $39.72 at 1:49 PM MST with 12-month strip around $42.

Traders react to US milage data that shows lowest level of usage in July since 2012. "Many oil traders are subscribing to the dominant macro narrative that as far as the oil price recovery is concerned, last week's top might be as good as it gets for a while when mapping oil prices tangentially to the rebound in economic activity," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at Axi, in a Sept. 22 note.

Natural gas prices continued to fall as stocks are expected to build, which is abnormal for the usual season draw in the fall to winter months US Shale News NYSE: MTDR completed 4 wells in the Boros region New Mexico

