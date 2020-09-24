Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/24/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Thursday chop back in full force as Dow Jones swings from 300 pts up, 200 pts down (500 pt swing) finishing 40 pts below. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded lower by 0.1% each. First-time claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 870,000 for the week ended Sept. 19, higher than a Dow Jones estimate of 850,000.

Oil and Gas News Today Crude oil prices stayed flat, trading in the mid $40.00’s throughout the session, trading $40.22 around 1:52 PM MST. Natural gas prices are up 2.8% as stocks moderately increase natural gas stocks 66 Bcf US Shale News Natural Gas Stocks up 66 Bcf

International Oil demand returning: Russia Oil Czar Opinion: China’s national security and carbon neutral “show me”

