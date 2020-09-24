Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/24/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Thursday chop back in full force as Dow Jones swings from 300 pts up, 200 pts down (500 pt swing) finishing 40 pts below. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded lower by 0.1% each. First-time claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 870,000 for the week ended Sept. 19, higher than a Dow Jones estimate of 850,000.
Oil and Gas News Today Crude oil prices stayed flat, trading in the mid $40.00’s throughout the session, trading $40.22 around 1:52 PM MST. Natural gas prices are up 2.8% as stocks moderately increase natural gas stocks 66 Bcf US Shale News Natural Gas Stocks up 66 Bcf
International Oil demand returning: Russia Oil Czar Opinion: China’s national security and carbon neutral “show me”
Email the show: [email protected]
New Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/
Show Note Articles:
Contrary to BP’s management Russia’s Gazprom Neft sees oil demand returning to pre-crisis levels in H2 2021-
‘Oil Spot’ Reported Near Decaying Tanker off Yemen – Saudi and the world need action now, not after the disaster
Oil steadies as frail demand outlook offsets U.S. stock fall
U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy for 60 days
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 66 Bcf
Opinion: China’s national security and carbon-neutral target – “Let’s see some meat on the bone”
Venture Arms of Leading International Oil & Gas Companies Make Repeat Investments in Data Gumbo; New Investor L37 Joins Series B
Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization
Jamie Dimon says he’s OK with higher taxes on the rich, but wealth tax is ‘almost impossible’
Contrary to BP’s management Russia’s Gazprom Neft sees oil demand returning to pre-crisis levels in H2 2021-
‘Oil Spot’ Reported Near Decaying Tanker off Yemen – Saudi and the world need action now, not after the disaster
Oil steadies as frail demand outlook offsets U.S. stock fall
U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy for 60 days
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 66 Bcf
Opinion: China’s national security and carbon-neutral target – “Let’s see some meat on the bone”
Venture Arms of Leading International Oil & Gas Companies Make Repeat Investments in Data Gumbo; New Investor L37 Joins Series B
Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization
Jamie Dimon says he’s OK with higher taxes on the rich, but wealth tax is ‘almost impossible’
Automatic Transcription* Updating....