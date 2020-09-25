Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/25/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Despite all 3 major indices finishing up 1.2% or more, stocks still finish their 4 straight week of loses as the September swoon is in full effect. House Democrats are preparing a $2.4 trillion relief package that they could vote on as soon as next week which played a factor.
Oil and Gas News Today
What happened in crude oil today? Crude oil prices finish flat, trading around $40.20 after some slightly bullish rig count news (+6). Mixed long term fundamentals continue to plague long term oil demand forecast. Natural prices drop 5% in a rollover of the Henry Hub to the next month contract for natural gas traders
North American Shale News
- Blackstone completes $7 billion deal of $LNG
- Calfrac rejects bid, eyes recapitalization itself
International
- Egypt signs deals worth $934mm to develop its gas sector
- Canadian Provincial Government announces new offshore exploration
Show Note Articles:
Tight US gas market could test economics of LNG exports
Egypt signs deals worth $934m to develop its gas sector
BP hits 25-year low a week after unveiling a new climate strategy
LNG services provider Hygo Energy Transition postpones $450 million US IPO
Exxon eyes shortlist for Malaysian oil and gas assets
Blackstone completes $7 billion Cheniere partnership stake sale
Canadian Provincial Government announces new offshore exploration initiative
Texas could be poised to lead in carbon capture technology
Russia leads China’s August crude imports, Saudi slips
Shell looks to sell off stake in Philippines gas field
