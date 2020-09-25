3 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/25/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
23 mins ago
Tight US gas market could test economics of LNG exports
1 hour ago
Egypt signs deals worth $934m to develop its gas sector
2 hours ago
HDR Selected as Owner’s Engineer for Salt Lake City LNG Facility
2 hours ago
BP hits 25-year low a week after unveiling a new climate strategy
2 hours ago
LNG services provider Hygo Energy Transition postpones $450 million US IPO

Despite all 3 major indices finishing up 1.2% or more, stocks still finish their 4 straight week of loses as the September swoon is in full effect.  House Democrats are preparing a $2.4 trillion relief package that they could vote on as soon as next week which played a factor.

Oil and Gas News Today

What happened in crude oil today? Crude oil prices finish flat, trading around $40.20 after some slightly bullish rig count news (+6). Mixed long term fundamentals continue to plague long term oil demand forecast.  Natural prices drop 5% in a rollover of the Henry Hub to the next month contract for natural gas traders  

North American Shale News

International


