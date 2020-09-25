35 seconds ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-25-2020

HAPPY 50th birthday to the show as the team from OAG360 brings you everything that happened in the oil patch for this week.

Heavy international and oil major show (which Michael hates) as Shell shifts to less oil production (following its international counterparts), California bans gas powered cars starting in 2035 and of course, international politics at its finest

Michael then covers the level for crude oil for the week, looks at the DOE inventories.

Email the show: [email protected]

360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/


