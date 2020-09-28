Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/28/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

New week means new bullish trends as the markets rip higher today, off the back of improved stimulus talks. House Speak Pelosi is set to speak to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin today with talks ongoing today.
Oil and Gas News Today
Crude oil prices held steady today above $40, finishing the morning session $40.34 as of 12:30 MST. Long term demand still plagues the 12-month strip price has redeterminations coming in heavy. Natural gas tumbles again to $2.080 off some mixed weather and supply issues as traders worth through those
North American Shale News
- Devon/WPX combine to make new Permian player
- CNX Resources buys out CNX Midstream
International
- Petrobras pays $2 billion bill
- Deadly Amrmenia-Azerbaijan clash wont cause oil spike
- U.S. Greece call for peaceful resolution of East/West
Email the show: [email protected]
New Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/
Show Note Articles:
Brazil’s Petrobras pays off $2 billion revolving credit line
Oil steady as surge in virus cases clouds demand recovery
Hedge funds race to cover crude short positions: Kemp
Devon Energy to buy shale peer WPX for $2.56 billion in Delaware push
CNX Resources and CNX Midstream Partners Announce Completion of Merger
CNOOC kicks off production from another project offshore China
Saudi Aramco sends first blue ammonia shipment to Japan
U.S., Greece Call for Peaceful Resolution of East-Med Maritime Disputes – Great news for the Mediterranean search for energy independence
Nigeria, others’ oil production cuts to rebalance markets – EIA
The Ten Things That You Should Know About Calfrac’s Amended Recapitalization Transaction
Brazil’s Petrobras pays off $2 billion revolving credit line
Oil steady as surge in virus cases clouds demand recovery
Hedge funds race to cover crude short positions: Kemp
Devon Energy to buy shale peer WPX for $2.56 billion in Delaware push
CNX Resources and CNX Midstream Partners Announce Completion of Merger
CNOOC kicks off production from another project offshore China
Saudi Aramco sends first blue ammonia shipment to Japan
U.S., Greece Call for Peaceful Resolution of East-Med Maritime Disputes – Great news for the Mediterranean search for energy independence
Nigeria, others’ oil production cuts to rebalance markets – EIA
The Ten Things That You Should Know About Calfrac’s Amended Recapitalization Transaction
Automatic Transcription* Updating....