Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/28/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-29-2020
EIA -Slightly more U.S. petroleum products were exported in first half of 2020 than in 2019
CNX Resources and CNX Midstream Partners Announce Completion of Merger
Petrobras releases teaser for E&P assets in the Campos Basin
CNOOC kicks off production from another project offshore China

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/28/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

New week means new bullish trends as the markets rip higher today, off the back of improved stimulus talks. House Speak Pelosi is set to speak to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin today with talks ongoing today.   

Oil and Gas News Today

Crude oil prices held steady today above $40, finishing the morning session $40.34 as of 12:30 MST.  Long term demand still plagues the 12-month strip price has redeterminations coming in heavy. Natural gas tumbles again to $2.080 off some mixed weather and supply issues as traders worth through those 

North American Shale News

International


