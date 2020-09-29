Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/29/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

COVID-19 concerns hit the east coast hard, driving markets to its first loss in 4 trading days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 130 points lower, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% while the Nasdaq Composite dived 0.1%. New York City said its daily positive rate of coronavirus tests is back above 3% for the first time in months. In economic news Tuesday, The Conference Board said consumer confidence jumped much more than expected, hitting a print of 101.8 for September. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected consumer confidence to rise to 90.1 from 86.3 in August.
Oil and Gas News Today
What happened to crude oil prices today? Bears came in a drove oil down to around $39, settling at $39.14 at 1:12 PM MST. Traders reacted to Libyan oil production having tripled recently, pushing even more bearish fundamentals. Natural Gas prices rolled into the new Nov contract, but fell 8% off weak supply outlook as more natural gas builds are expected.
North American Shale News
International
- New US renewables fund with PE partners launches
- Supreme court taking up coal
- We need better data for ESG investing….
Show Note Articles:
Supreme Court Environmental Cases Could Stretch to Climate, Coal
J.P. Morgan settles lawsuit that accused firm of ‘spoofing’ precious metals markets trades
Colorado oil and gas commission approves 2,000-foot setbacks for drilling and fracking
Mercuria sets up U.S. renewables fund with private equity partners: CEO
Total joins BP in projecting an oil demand peak around 2030
Edvard Grieg reserves increased by 50 MMboe and plateau production extended to late 2023
Energy transitions and zero-carbon targets: Kemp
Top traders see tepid oil demand recovery, flat prices
Oil falls as virus cases mount and U.S. debate looms
Devon-WPX deal offers a playbook for future shale consolidation
