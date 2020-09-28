The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-29-2020

PACKED MONDAY on the The Oil and Gas Show 360 Digital Closing bell from the team at www.oilandgas360.com!

We learn early on that Michael is single because he can't "DYI" (which for those keeping track at home, its "DIY") and the the Energy 360 podcast has some GREAT guests coming up.

Diving into the weekend happenings, Stu has a packed international news desk with more Club Med news, Exxon and carbon capture and some suspect Chinese PPE. Michael then covers everything from the DVN/WPX deal: salaries, buyouts, who got shafted (Felix employees) and what this means moving forward for this new company.

360 News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/newsdesk/



