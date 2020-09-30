Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/30/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

All major indices up as optimism over a new stimulus package help prop up what has been a choppy September to say the least. The Dow Jones last traded up 260 points, or 0.9%, after rising 550 points at its high. The S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7%. “I say we’re going to give it one more serious try to get this done and I think we’re hopeful that we can get something done,” Mnuchin said at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. “I think there is a reasonable compromise here.” On the jobs front, ADP monthly private sectors jobs came in better than expected increase in jobs count, 749,000 vs an expected 600,000. Pending home sales spiked 8.8%.
Oil and Gas News Today
What happened to crude oil prices today? Oil rises after an unexpected draw in crude oil stocks, drawing 1.98 million bbl’s
North American Shale News
- Trump/Biden on Energy in the Debate last night
- Crude Oil Inventories: DOE
- $OAS files Chapter 11
International
- Shell cutting 9,000 jobs
- OPEC September output in oil rises for 3rd month
- Libyan oil outputting RISING
Show Note Articles:
The market’s worst-performing sector is due for some upside, two traders say. Here’s how they’d play it
OPEC September oil output rises for third month on Libya restart, Iran
Second tanker carrying Iranian fuel reaches Venezuelan waters -data
ConocoPhillips forecasts smaller-than-expected loss, to resume buybacks
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.0 million barrels
Bakken Shale producer Oasis Petroleum files Chapter 11, looks to reduce debt by $1.4 billion
Libyan oil output hits 300,000 barrels per day as fields, ports reopen
Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps
ConocoPhillips says Eagle Ford, for now, is chief focus in US unconventional arena
Top U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, begins widespread job cuts -sources
