Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/30/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

All major indices up as optimism over a new stimulus package help prop up what has been a choppy September to say the least. The Dow Jones last traded up 260 points, or 0.9%, after rising 550 points at its high. The S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7%. “I say we’re going to give it one more serious try to get this done and I think we’re hopeful that we can get something done,” Mnuchin said at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. “I think there is a reasonable compromise here.” On the jobs front, ADP monthly private sectors jobs came in better than expected increase in jobs count, 749,000 vs an expected 600,000. Pending home sales spiked 8.8%.

Oil and Gas News Today

What happened to crude oil prices today? Oil rises after an unexpected draw in crude oil stocks, drawing 1.98 million bbl’s

