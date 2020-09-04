Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/4/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/4/2020 Day 2 of the tech sellout (welcome to September selling) as both $TSLA and $AAPL drop big leading to NQ trading down at one point almost 450 pts before rebounding toward the end of the session, closing at -120 pts. S/P 500 does not fair better, finishing down 20 pts.

US economy adds over 1.3 million jobs which helps pull both the S/P and Dow Jones indexes higher.

Oil plunges lower amid seasonal changes with Natural Gas US News: Unit Corporation completes financial restructuring Complete debt for equity swap with previous 6.625% senoir note holders $180 million exit facility $140 RBL $40 million term loans The Company will issue a total of 12 million shares of new common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Of the total outstanding shares, 95% will be issued to holders of the Subordinated Notes and holders of certain allowed general unsecured claims, and 5% has been issued to the lenders under the Exit Credit Agreement. OXY issues dividend of $0.01 Only 9 million but that’s CASHHHHH Largest shareholder Dodge and Cox get around 1.2 million in free cash



