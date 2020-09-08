Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/8/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

Long Labor Day weekend does not to much to stave off another market selloff, with Nasdaq down over 450 pts, plummeting over 10% the last 3 market trading period. Major indies all down over 1.75% But crude oil fairs the worst, down 6.5% to 37.07 for the front month contract in CL. Market is considering rising global inventories amid lower than expected demand coming off COVID-19. Natural Gas falls 7.89% as traders brace for some cooler weather to come in, coming off seasonally high temperatures across the US West Coast.

But, XOM trades higher in terms of percentage drop than APPL due to NQ pressures, for all you permabulls

International: Saudi cuts their OSP “official selling price” The differential to Asia for Arab Light was cut by $1.40/b to a discount of 50 cents/b against Oman/Dubai, while Super Light and Extra Light were reduced by $1.50/b, Arab Medium by $1.20/b and Heavy by 90 cents/b.

US Shale: Ongoing blackouts in California



Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825