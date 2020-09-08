3 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/8/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
39 mins ago
Iranian Fuel Seized by US to Reach Texas Within Days
44 mins ago
Saudi Cuts OSP, tumbling oil more than 6% to $37 range
50 mins ago
Trump expected to extend Florida’s offshore drilling ban
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Saudi’s King Salman, Russia’s Putin express ‘satisfaction’ with OPEC+ deal

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-8-2020

HAPPY LABOR DAY TUESDAY from the team at Oil and Gas 360!! We have a great show, starting with crude at $37 and what that means from RBL re determination season, along with the ongoing blackouts in CA.

Then Michael covers the levels for CL for the week and checks in with the COT.

Email the show [email protected] 360

News Desk: https://www.oilandgas360.com/eenfp/een-tv/


