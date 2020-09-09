12 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/9/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
40 mins ago
The Oil & Gas Conference: The ESG Panel- Exploring the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG
2 hours ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: GeoPark Fireside Chat and corporate presentation
5 hours ago
Hess is “Optimistic” Guyana Government Will Approve Latest Stabroek Block Discovery, Hess CEO
5 hours ago
New York Hedge Fund buys stake in Noble Energy, eyes to nix Chevron acquisition
6 hours ago
Data Shows – Despite Historic Drop in Crude Oil, Pure Gas Plays Set to Rise

Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/9/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

in Capital Markets / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Fracing / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services / Politics & Opinions / Power Generation   by

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Markets rebound is HUGE, recovering about 25% of the losses inflicted over the past 3 trading sessions. S&P 500 jumps 2.5%, while Dow Jones and Nasdaq finish up 2.4% and 2.8% respectively. Selling seems to be overextended, leading to todays sharp rise in equites, OAG360 analysts are watching to see if there is any really buying or a dead-cat-bounce on the way to sharper, broader losses.

Crude oil price fairs well, trading above $38 late in the afternoon session.  Prices were supported by expected inventory draws that the EIA will announce tomorrow morning. Natural gas prices finish flat to end a lackluster day, currently trading around $2.400.

US Shale:

International:

 
Email the show: [email protected] / 303-907-6825

Show Note Articles: 


Automatic Transcription* Updating....

Tags: ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.