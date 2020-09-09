Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/9/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner

HOT OFF THE PRESSES: Markets rebound is HUGE, recovering about 25% of the losses inflicted over the past 3 trading sessions. S&P 500 jumps 2.5%, while Dow Jones and Nasdaq finish up 2.4% and 2.8% respectively. Selling seems to be overextended, leading to todays sharp rise in equites, OAG360 analysts are watching to see if there is any really buying or a dead-cat-bounce on the way to sharper, broader losses.

Crude oil price fairs well, trading above $38 late in the afternoon session. Prices were supported by expected inventory draws that the EIA will announce tomorrow morning. Natural gas prices finish flat to end a lackluster day, currently trading around $2.400.

US Shale:

International:

Hess CEO ‘Optimistic’ New Guyana Government Will Approve Project License



