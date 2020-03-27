The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Lookback – 3/27/2020

The 360 Digital Bell Week Lookback Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, Covers what happened during this week; the good the bad and the homely.

Some of the key takeaways this week:

10 Million reduction in demand

Crude Oil Levels - Neutral from the EIA Reports - but it will keep getting bigger.

We cover Silver Bow Resources. They have excellent numbers, low dept, hedged properly and excellent management. SBOW (NYSE)

Our show shout out: Anthony McDaniels, Rare Petro. An in an interview this week he goes through his through process on starting his own company after facing a layoff. His insights to management and business that he learned along the way are book worthy. We had a great interview and will be posting it out soon.