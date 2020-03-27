18 seconds ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Lookback – 3/27/2020
1 hour ago
Almost 40% of the North Sea workforce has been cut as operators attempt to wrestle with the growing coronavirus crisis.
2 hours ago
San Diego MTS expands sustainable transit with 26 more buses from New Flyer
9 hours ago
PetroShale Announces 2019 Financial and Operating Results
23 hours ago
Edgewater Midstream Adds Strategic Horsepower with New CFO
24 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: The Port of Corpus Christi seen trouble before, and is open for business.

The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Lookback – 3/27/2020

in Capital Markets / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4   by

The 360 Digital Bell Week Lookback Report. Michael Tanner, the Host of the closing bell, Covers what happened during this week; the good the bad and the homely. 

Some of the key takeaways this week: 

  • 10 Million reduction in demand 
  • Crude Oil Levels - Neutral from the EIA Reports - but it will keep getting bigger.
  • We cover Silver Bow Resources. They have excellent numbers, low dept, hedged properly and excellent management.   SBOW            (NYSE)

Thanks for watching! 

Our show shout out: Anthony McDaniels, Rare Petro. An in an interview this week he goes through his through process on starting his own company after facing a layoff. His insights to management and business that he learned along the way are book worthy. We had a great interview and will be posting it out soon.

Tags:
Legal Notice