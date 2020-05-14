The 4 Worst Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

The 2020 oil market crash has cratered the share prices of almost every oil company. Many other sectors have already partially recovered from the market's coronavirus-induced plunge in February and March; the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) is back to being down by only down 13% year to date. But oil stocks haven't shared in that rebound.

This divergence has many investors wondering if the oil sector could be a great place to invest right now. After all, more of the economy is starting to reopen as states and municipalities relax the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. That should push oil demand higher, boosting crude prices and oil stocks.

Yes, eventually the oil market will recover, and there will be winning oil stocks when it does. But that recovery is still many months away, and the facts on the ground say the situation is going to get worse before it gets better -- even for some of the best-known names in the oil patch. For example, while Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK), Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) may look like good value bets at their current low prices, four of our top contributors who know the oil patch say these could be the four worst oil stocks to buy right now.

