The 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2020

Energy stocks produced surprisingly lackluster returns in 2019. The average one in the Vanguard Energy ETF -- an exchange-traded fund that holds more than 140 energy stocks -- only gained around 5% for the year. That vastly underperformed crude oil and the S&P 500, which both soared about 30% on the year.

Last year's poor performance, however, could set energy stocks up to outperform in 2020. Many have notable catalysts on the horizon that could give them the fuel to generate strong total returns. Here are the top stocks to buy across each segment of the energy market.

