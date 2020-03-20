The AI Eye: Accenture, SAP Co-Develop Solution for Oil & Gas Companies

The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN), SAP (NYSE: $SAP) Co-Develop Solution for Oil & Gas Companies

Stocks discussed: (NYSE:ACN) (NYSE:SAP) (OTC:BRSF)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have launched a co-developed solution for upstream oil and gas companies based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud. According to the press release, the solution leverages "intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence," to "further increase visibility into operations and cash flow." Jan van den Bremen, a senior managing director and lead for Accenture Intelligent Platform Services in Europe, explained:

"SAP and Accenture are delivering a solution that brings in innovative technologies like AI to deliver real-time insights, greater visibility and better decision-making. We are proud to be the only SAP co-development partner working side by side to deliver leading oil and gas industry solutions. We've worked with SAP and leaders in the oil and gas industry to co-develop a solution that helps enable faster adoption of new technologies to better manage changing market conditions."

Medical device and technology company Brain Scientific Inc. (OTC:BRSF), which leverages AI and machine learning, is promoting the use of sanitary medical practice with their single-use disposable NeuroCap EEG headset. This comes as a response to a report from hospitals in Wuhan, China, which found that "more than one-third of coronavirus patients had some type of neurologic symptom." Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director of Brain Scientific, said:

"During this hazardous time, neurologists need to be vigilant for the possible impact of coronavirus on their patients. We believe our NeuroCap promotes the use of good, sanitary medical practice and can help flatten the Covid-19 curve."

Global NLP Market to Reach $34.80 Billion by 2025

A report published on Research and Markets from Mordor Intelligence finds that the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market will grow from $10.93 billion in 2019 to $34.80 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5 percent in the forecast period. An excerpt from the report description outlines the role of speech analytics in the market:

Speech analytics solutions are gaining popularity among enterprises across the world since the conventional text-based analytics solutions adopted by enterprises is no longer enough to handle complex business issues. Many organizations are deploying speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media data, and external syndicated data, mainly to have a better understanding of their customer requirements.

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

