The AI Eye: VSBLTY Partners with News America Marketing, IBM Announces Advertising Accelerator with Watson and CEVA Partners with SiFive

Point Roberts, WA and Vancouver, BC - January 7, 2020

Stocks discussed: (CSE:VSBY) (VSBGF) (NYSE:IBM) (NASDAQ:CEVA)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (5VS.F) (VSBGF) has signed a partnership agreement with News America Marketing (NAM), the premier marketing services company in the U.S. and Canada, to jointly deliver advanced digital in-store media analytics to retailers and brand marketers. Jay Hutton, VSBLTY founder & CEO, explained:

"We're excited to be a key technology partner for News America Marketing, providing data analytics that help NAM and its clients better understand shopper engagement with innovative, in-store digital tools. We're proud to join NAM's ecosystem of innovative partners to bring significant new value to shoppers, marketers and retailers in North America."

Tracey Koller, NAM Chief Retail & Merchandising Officer, commented:

"Together, with partners like VSBLTY, we are spearheading the next-generation of innovation for in-store media solutions. This is a great example of the collaborative ecosystem of industry players NAM is cultivating and bringing to the marketplace in order to deliver the highest-quality, connected, meaningful and loyalty-inducing experiences to shoppers."

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced the launch of Advertising Accelerator with Watson at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Advertising Accelerator is described in the press release as "a first-to-market offering that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the optimal combination of creative elements to help drive high engagement and conversion for a given audience." Jeremy Hlavacek, Head of Revenue, IBM Watson Advertising, explained:

"Ad targeting enables marketers to identify core customers, who are often overserved with messages that might not drive immediate action. Advertising Accelerator with Watson aims to address this challenge head-on, arming clients with IBM Watson to help them better engage and understand their target audience."

CEVA, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CEVA) announced a new partnership with semiconductor and chip producer SiFive, Inc. The aim of the partnership is "to enable the design and creation of ultra-low-power domain-specific Edge AI processors for a range of high-volume end markets." Issachar Ohana, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales at CEVA, explained:

"CEVA's partnership with SiFive enables the creation of Edge AI SoCs that can be quickly and expertly tailored to the workloads, while also retaining the flexibility to support new innovations in machine learning. Our market leading DSPs and AI processors, coupled with the CDNN machine learning software compiler, allow these AI SoCs to simplify the deployment of cloud-trained AI models in intelligent devices and provides a compelling offering for anyone looking to leverage the power of AI at the edge."

Global AI in Energy Management Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2024

A report from Prescient & Strategic Intelligence finds that the global AI in Energy Management market will grow from $4.439 billion in 2018 to $12.2 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8 percent in the forecast period. An excerpt from the report description reads:

Integration of IoT in energy management systems (EMSs) is one of the key trends ongoing in the AI in energy management market. IoT plays a vital role in delivering software automation, remote controls, proactive monitoring, and data insight services. It helps to display the energy consumption value with the help of smart meters and sensors at the machine and production line levels.

Leveraging AI to improve grid stability is one of the key factors driving the growth of the AI in energy management market across the globe. A grid system is an interconnected network that stores the energy and defines its flow. Grids store energy from multiple sources, such as solar power plants, wind power stations, and other electricity generation plants. By leveraging AI for analyzing massive data sets, grid systems become far more stable and energy efficient in managing more than one energy source at once.

Sam Mowers

