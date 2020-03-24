The Almanac

Today is Tuesday, March 24, the 84th day of 2020 with 282 to follow.
The moon is new. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. Evening stars are Uranus and Venus.
Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include financier Andrew Mellon in 1855; magician/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874; silent film star Roscoe
Fatty Arbuckle in 1887; Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893; pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe
Ub Iwerks in 1901; Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902; notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909; poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919 (age 101); actor Steve McQueen in 1930; TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 85); dress designer Bob Mackie in 1939 (age 81); musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 71); fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 69); comedian Louie Anderson in 1953 (age 67); actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 66); actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 66); actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 60); television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 58); WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 55); actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 50); actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 49); actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 47); actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 46); former football star Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 44); actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 43); actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 41); TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 34); actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 32).
On this date in history:
In 1603, Queen Elizabeth I of England died after 44 years of rule. She was succeeded by King James VI of Scotland, uniting England and Scotland under a single British monarch.
In 1934, the United States granted independence to the Philippine Islands, effective July 4, 1946.
In 1975, the beaver became the official symbol of Canada.
In 1989, the Exxon Valdez hit a reef in the Gulf of Alaska, spilling 11 million gallons of crude oil in the largest oil tanker spill in U.S. history.
In 1998, four girls and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Ark., were killed by bullets fired from a nearby wooded area. The shooters were two boys, ages 11 and 13, who were convicted as juveniles and served prison time.
In 1999, NATO airstrikes hit military targets across the Yugoslav union of Serbia-Montenegro after ethnic cleansing launched by Serbian forces against Kosovar Albanians.
In 2004, the European Commission fined software giant Microsoft $613 million for EU antitrust violations.
In 2012, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, 71, underwent heart transplant surgery at a hospital in Falls Church, Va.
In 2014, a court in Minya, Egypt, sentenced 529 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death on charges including murder and attempted murder. Most of the suspects were tried in absentia.
In 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died.
In 2018, student activists pushed for an end to gun violence in the March for Our Lives protests across the country less than two months after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead.
In 2019, Attorney General William Barr released a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, finding that though Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election, there was no evidence President Donald Trump colluded. Later details from the report found there was evidence Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.
A thought for the day:
Sore laborers have hard hands and old sinners have brawny consciences. -- English poet Anne Bradstreet
Source: United Press International
(March 24, 2020 - 3:00 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com