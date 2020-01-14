LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD oil is being discussed by everyone these days from being the headline on major news networks to Soccer Mom's on Saturdays. Since the 2018 Farm Bill was passed in December 2018, the US established the appetite for CBD oil and the CBD market began to experience explosive growth. An ongoing Gallup Poll demonstrated that 14% (45 million) Americans stated that they were utilizing CBD products and less opiates to aide with discomfort and A leading CBD resource, PopularCBDBrands.com, recently published an article titled "CBD oil for pain relief" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area and make recommendations for the top CBD oil for pain.

After thoroughly investigating and testing the over 130 of the top CBD brands, PopularCBDBrands.com has just released their findings and bioMDplus was unanimously voted as the BEST CBD OIL for PAIN. bioMDplus which operates Nationwide is based out of Marietta, Georgia and has become the GOLD STANDARD for effectiveness and transparency in the CBD industry. The article clarifies how bioMDplus earned this notoriety through their commitment to quality. bioMDplus utilizes the finest Organic hemp available on the market, and enhances each of their CBD oil products with a blend of natural terpenes design for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids. Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil--a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. Each of their uniquely blended and highly effective CBD oil products come in 3 strengths – 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg. PopularCBDBrands.com recommends their Citrus CBD Full Spectrum 1000mg or 2000mg. Every bottle is independently 3rd party lab tested, and lab results are made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

Popular CBD Brands has vetted over 130 CBD company product lines in order to help the consumer tell the difference between the contenders and the pretenders. You can find their list of the top CBD companies listed here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/.





About BioMDPlus, Ltd: bioMDplus is the world's leading maker of CBD oil tinctures. Overseeing the production process from seed to bottle, the company creates its products with the single-mindedness that comes with having a true passion for the hemp industry and for the development of top-quality hemp oil products

