The Bioplastics Industry 2020-2024: Focus on Biodegradable Plastics, Featuring Detailed Profiles of Corbion, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Biome Technologies, Solvay & Arkema

The global bioplastics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market is expected to be valued at US$67.03 billion in 2024.

Growth in the bioplastics market was supported by various factors like increasing the biodegradable food packaging market, growing corn starch market, rising demand for consumer electronics and waste management benefits of bioplastics. The market also faced certain challenges such as fluctuating crude oil prices and increased consumer misunderstanding about bioplastic disposal behavior. The global bioplastic market is also predicted to experience certain trends like increasing carbon footprint from plastic and rising automotive production that are likely to boost the market in future years.



The global bioplastic market by type can be segmented as follows: biodegradable and non-biodegradable. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by a non-biodegradable segment. The global biodegradable plastic market by application can be segmented into the following eight categories: flexible packaging, rigid packaging, agriculture or horticulture, coatings & adhesives, consumer goods, textiles, building & construction and automotive & transport. The dominant share of the market was held by flexible packaging segment.



The global bioplastics market by region can be segmented as follows: Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The highest share of the market was obtained by Europe in 2019. The global biodegradable plastics market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA, with Europe holding the dominant share.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bioplastic industry with a focus on the global biodegradable plastic market.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA, along with the US) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Corbion, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Biome Technologies, Solvay and Arkema) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Biodegradable Plastic

1.3 Non-Biodegradable Plastic

1.4 Feedstock for Bioplastics

1.5 Pros & Cons of Bioplastics

1.6 Applications of Bioplastics



2. Global Market

2.1 Global Bioplastics Market by Value

2.2 Global Bioplastics Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Bioplastics Market by Type

2.4 Global Non-Biodegradable Plastic Market by Value

2.5 Global Non-Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Non-Biodegradable Plastic Market by Material Type

2.6.1 Global Non-Biodegradable Plastic Market Value Forecast by Material Type

2.7 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market by Value

2.8 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.9 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market by Material Type

2.9.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Value Forecast by Material Type

2.10 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market by Region

2.11 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market by Application

2.11.1 Global Flexible Packaging Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.2 Global Rigid Packaging Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.3 Global Agriculture Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.4 Global Consumer Goods Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.5 Global Coatings & Adhesive Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.6 Global Textiles Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.7 Global Building & Construction Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.11.8 Global Automotive & Transportation Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast by Value

2.12 Global Bioplastics Market by Region

2.13 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity by Volume

2.14 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity Forecast by Volume

2.15 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity by Type

2.16 Global Biodegradable Plastics Production Capacity Forecast by Volume

2.17 Global Biodegradable Plastics Production Capacity by Material Type

2.18 Global Non-Biodegradable Plastics Production Capacity Forecast by Volume

2.19 Global Non-Biodegradable Plastics Production Capacity by Material Type

2.20 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity by Application

2.21 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity by Region



3. Regional Market

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Bioplastics Market by Value

3.1.2 Europe Bioplastics Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market by Value

3.1.4 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Asia Pacific

3.3 North America

3.4 LAMEA



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Biodegradable Food Packaging

4.1.2 Increasing Availability of Corn Starch

4.1.3 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Increasing Land Use for Production of Bioplastics

4.1.5 Surging Demand for Food Disposable

4.1.6 Waste Management Benefits

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Carbon Footprint from Plastic

4.2.2 Expanding Automotive Production

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices

4.3.2 Misunderstanding Regarding the Disposal Behavior



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players

5.1.4 Global Product Sales Volume Market Share - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Corbion

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 BASF SE

6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.)

6.4 Biome Technologies PLC

6.5 Solvay

6.6 Arkema



