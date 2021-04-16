The economy is running on a stimulus-fueled caffeine high. What will happen when it wears off?

Consumers so far are using some of the stimulus they’ve received from Congress both to buy and invest, yet continue to show caution.

The three rounds of checks have seen progressively less spent and more saved, according to New York Fed data. The numbers tell a twin message—that consumers are building up their balance sheets, indicating large spending power ahead, but also are growing increasingly reluctant to part with that cash.

What economists call the marginal propensity to consume has fallen from 29% in the first round of stimulus checks in the spring of 2020 to 25% in the most recent distribution.

“As the economy reopens and fear and uncertainty recede, the high levels of saving should facilitate more spending in the future,” New York Fed economists said in a recent report. “However, a great deal of uncertainty and discussion exists about the pace of this spending increase and the extent of pent-up demand.”

Indeed, the future of the economy beyond the stimulus-fueled breakout of 2021 will depend largely on that story of how much folks really can’t wait to spend after being holed up for a year, and how long that will last.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, is more optimistic about the economy’s fate. He looks to yet another burst of activity coming from the looming infrastructure bill, with spending that likely won’t take root until 2023 and beyond.

“This will jumpstart a self-sustaining economic expansion. There’s so much juice here that we’re going to get back to full employment in the next 18 to 24 months,” Zandi said. “Once this near-term juice winds down, we’re going to get another shot.”

The economy will have much to weather in that period, though.

As always, there’s the pandemic. While almost all of the news with vaccines has been good, a sudden spike in variants could cause some jittery elected officials to lock down portions of the economy again.

And there’s the inflation question.

If the Fed has it right, it can keep policy loose and growth can continue. If it gets it wrong, Powell has conceded that the primary tool will be interest rate hikes that, while unlikely to snuff out the recovery, could significantly slow it. Housing, which has led the economy out of the recovery, would take the biggest hit.

St. Louis Fed economist Fernando Martin said a combination of rising inflation expectations, falling unemployment and the surge in money supply to the economy could apply longer-lasting inflation than policymakers currently suggest.

“If these pressures materialize and prove persistent, the Fed will have to eventually step in to lower inflation and achieve its goal of 2% average inflation,” Martin wrote, though he also said it’s possible inflation could stay low.

There’s also likely to be a fiscal reckoning.

Halfway through the fiscal year, the government already is running a $1.7 trillion budget deficit as the total national debt recently passed the $28 trillion level. The public share of that debt is about $22 trillion, or 102% of GDP.

Congress heading into midterm elections next year may want to look more fiscally responsible and thus choke off the free-wheeling spending that will fuel the economy this year to likely its strongest annual performance since 1984.

Zandi sees a policy shift as perhaps the greatest danger to the longer-run economic view.

“For the economy not to engage in a self-sustaining expansion will take a policy error,” he said. “We’ll have to do something wrong. Either the Fed brakes too hard or fiscal policymakers don’t pass more support.”

That support is essential as the country tries to avoid a recovery that leaves too many behind, Zandi added.

“The risks are considerable. It goes to a K-shaped recovery, income and wealth inequality, racial inequality issues, climate change,” he said. “These are deep-seated problems that I don’t think can be addressed without a very fulsome policy response.”