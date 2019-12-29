The energy agency that could thwart Democrats’ climate plans

But activists say they will be ready to push changes if a new president takes office in 2021, worried that FERC’s foundational statutes have created an agency that eases the use of fossil fuels and is already undercutting state and local clean energy goals.

The Natural Gas Act of 1938 says FERC must approve pipelines and gas export facilities when they are “required by the public convenience and necessity,” and the commission has rarely denied a pipeline because of that standard.

Since 1999, FERC has approved more than 470 pipelines while rejecting only two, and neither for environmental concerns. In 2017, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals directed FERC to take climate change into account for pipelines, but the commission’s Republican majority has avoided the ruling by saying it can’t determine how a project’s emissions will affect the climate. The issue is still being litigated.

At the same time, climate activists say FERC’s regulatory authority to ensure “just and reasonable” interstate electricity rates has led it to bail out fossil fuel plants and interfere with state-level clean energy subsidies that cut into their market share.

Earlier this month, FERC’s Republican majority blocked renewable and nuclear energy from the 13-state PJM power market because their government subsidies lower prices for coal and gas plants in the market. The commission has already instituted a similar program in New England, and many worry it will do the same in other markets as wind and solar energy increase.

This fall, FERC approved new authority for the California grid operator to keep financially stressed natural gas plants online using customer-funded contracts known as “Reliability Must Run” agreements. FERC and the grid operator say the move is necessary to avoid blackouts amid growing solar power, but anti-fossil fuel activists argue they could find low-carbon alternatives, like batteries, if FERC had to consider climate change alongside its reliability authority.

“There’s numerous examples of FERC currently having a bit of an identity crisis about what its statutory mandate is,” said Narayan Subramanian, a fellow at progressive think tank Data for Progress. He pointed to the commission’s struggle to deal with clean energy policies in PJM, where states have moved to financially support renewables and nuclear.

“I think the potential for a Federal Renewable Energy Commission is really clarifying FERC’s statutory authority so it can move forward with no ambiguity on a mandate to decarbonize the electricity sector,” added Subramanian, whose think tank helped Washington Gov. Jay Inslee craft his well-received climate plan before it was adopted by the Warren camp.

Activists have long argued that the Federal Power Act and Natural Gas Act can be interpreted to allow FERC to regulate carbon emissions when it evaluates pipelines and power rates. But for decades, FERC regulators from both parties have disagreed. The Federal Power Act gives FERC responsibility to oversee interstate power markets, but it must do so in concert with the states, which retain ultimate authority to decide which plants are built and shut down. The FPA does not give FERC explicit environmental authorities, and even its most liberal member doubts whether the law can be read to allow FERC to institute a price on carbon or other emissions regulations. “I’m not entirely convinced at this point that we actually have the authority to go beyond what we’ve already been doing” to consider climate change in power markets, Democratic Commissioner Richard Glick told POLITICO this May. “I think it’s a different scenario if a [regional grid operator] comes in and suggests to us that we should approve a carbon [price] … than whether we should affirmatively, aggressively go out there and regulate greenhouse gas emissions through our ratemaking authorities themselves.”