The Energy Venture Investment Summit-Arcadia Minerals Interview

Looking to permit and develop two advanced stage critical minerals deposits in Wyoming : Arcadia Minerals – Presenting on Feb 11, 2021 at 11:05 a.m., at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines on February 10-11, 2021.

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview with Dan Genovese, Director of Consulting Services at EnerCom.

Arcadia Minerals owns, and is looking to permit and develop, two advanced stage critical minerals deposits in Wyoming that includes Zircon, Titanium, Cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, tantalum and niobium. Arcadia’s resources are a secure, domestic supply of the required foundational materials for high growth markets, including electric vehicles, smartphones, modern electronics, technology and the core components in wind, solar for the energy transition.

