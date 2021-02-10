The Energy Venture Investment Summit-Cowboy Clean Fuels Interview

Oil and Gas 360

Utilize subsurface coal seams as geobio-reactors to produce low-carbon renewable natural gas : Cowboy Clean Fuels – Presenting tomorrow February 11, 2021 at 9:05 a.m. at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines – Feb 10 – 11, 2021.

Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview with Dan Genovese, Director of Consulting Services at EnerCom.

Cowboy Clean Fuels Cowboy Clean Fuels, LLC produces low-carbon renewable natural gas from depleted coalbed methane wells and alternative biomass feedstocks. Based on patented technology and other intellectual property, Cowboy RNG has greater value than fossil natural gas due to its renewable and low-carbon attributes and can be sold into existing premium fuel and environmental markets. Cowboy uses existing infrastructure, including economically depleted CBM wells, gas gathering systems and pipelines to produce, recover and transport the gas, resulting in lower cost and higher scalability than other forms of renewable natural gas (anaerobic digester and landfill gas).

