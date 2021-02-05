The Energy Venture Investment Summit-SCFCan Interview

Oil and Gas 360

Publishers Note: Proprietary clean technology recovers valuable components from industrial waste streams in various sectors: SCFCan – Presenting on February 10, 2021 at 10:45 a.m., at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines – Feb 10 – 11, 2021.



Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview with Dan Genovese, Director of Consulting Services at EnerCom.

SCFCan’s proprietary clean technology recovers valuable components from industrial waste streams in various sectors, including oil and gas, food and agriculture, and pharmaceutical. The unique process reduces costs, thereby increasing the technology’s viability for previously un-valorized wastes. The result is a circular economy with lower consumption of virgin resources and reductions in GHG emissions. Our most mature application demonstrates recovery of oil from drill cuttings. The recovered oil matches virgin quality at a cost less than half of virgin price. In North America, 10 million barrels of oil per year could be diverted from landfills, reducing GHG emissions by 75%.

Register to attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit to access all of these emerging company presentations and to schedule 1 on 1 meetings with the leadership teams for all the presenting companies. To register for the Summit and get additional information, please visit the website at https://www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit.

EnerCom, Inc. is the energy industry’s leading communication experts. We can help you with investor relations and outreach, ESG strategy, media, government and stakeholder relations to effectively communicate your company’s story. For consulting service and Oil & Gas 360 subscription information, please contact: [email protected].

Save the Dates for upcoming EnerCom Conferences

EnerCom Dallas 2021 – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, Dallas, TX April 6-7, 2021 – www.enercomdallas.com

The Oil and Gas Conference 2021, Denver, CO August 15-18, 2021 – www.theoilandgasconference.com