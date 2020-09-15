The Fed could could still move markets Wednesday even with rates on hold for the foreseeable

CNBC

While committed to keeping interest rates low for the next several years, the Federal Reserve still has plenty of work to do as it steers the U.S. economy through the pandemic.

As central bank officials gather Tuesday and Wednesday for their policy meeting, a number of items are on the agenda, even as the mystery of where rates are headed has disappeared.

The Federal Open Market Committee will provide its quarterly update on where it sees GDP, unemployment and inflation heading. It also will take up the issue of whether it should provide clearer guidance on what it will take to raise rates in the future, and it could switch its bond-buying strategy to go beyond supporting market functioning to one that backstops the broader economy as well.

In a general sense, the tone from the meeting is expected to be one of caution, even as FOMC members are likely to have to upgrade, at least slightly, their previously downbeat economic forecasts.

“Clearly, the unemployment rate has moved down dramatically, and the Fed is going to have to recognize that,” said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities. “The Fed could talk with more confidence, but they have to make it clear that we’re not out of the woods.”

In statements since the last meeting, Fed officials have been cautious on pandemic-era growth, and Chairman Jerome Powell has stated that it likely will take years before short-term rates rise their current levels near zero.

But the current unemployment rate of 8.4% is already below the committee’s most recent median 2020 forecast of 9.3%. Members also projected a GDP decline of 6.5% that could be in some jeopardy as well, and core inflation was estimated at 1% but most recently was at 1.3%.