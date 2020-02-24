The Fuel Rewards® Program and Vivid Seats Partner to Help Fans of Live Events Go Further

Fans can earn 10¢/gal savings through the Fuel Rewards® program for every $50 spent on tickets at the leading live events marketplace

The Fuel Rewards® program, a top-ranked national loyalty program that connects brands with over 20 million consumers, has partnered with Chicago-based ticket marketplace Vivid Seats to offer fans of live events everyday savings on the cost of fuel. From now until the end of the year, Fuel Rewards® members will earn 10¢/gal savings for every $50 spent on live event tickets at fuelrewards.com/eventtickets, further fueling their passion for the artists, shows and teams they love.

Redeemable at over 13,000 Shell stations in the United States, the Fuel Rewards® program helps members save money on fuel using rewards earned from everyday activities. By partnering with Vivid Seats, North America’s most trusted marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events, members can save more while accessing the most exciting live events in North America, all backed by Vivid Seats’ award-winning, industry-leading customer service.

“The Fuel Rewards® program is excited to team up with Vivid Seats and bring members big savings at the pump when they purchase tickets to their favorite sporting and concert events,” said Bobby Spence, SVP & GM, Fuel Rewards.

“By partnering with the Fuel Rewards® program, we’re giving fans even more ways to earn while experiencing their favorite live events,” said Brandon Koffler, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise and Distribution at Vivid Seats.

Fuel Rewards® members can shop for tickets to tens of thousands of events with Vivid Seats and begin earning fuel savings today.

About Fuel Rewards®

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 20 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 13,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.

About Shell Oil Company

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is North America’s most trusted marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events. Founded in 2001, the Chicago-based tech company offers exceptional affordability across one of the widest selections of premium tickets and event packages, as well as a loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, that helps the everyday fan and superfans alike earn credit back. Selected by organizations like ESPN, Capital One, Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Clippers, Notre Dame and the Duke Blue Devils to serve as official ticketing partners, Vivid Seats supports all confirmed orders with a 100% Buyer Guarantee and a dedicated, award-winning customer service team to ensure the safest and most convenient purchase experience.

