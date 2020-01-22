The German Combined Heat & Power Market Continues to Strengthen as Capstone Partner, E-Quad Power Systems, Secures a New C400 - The 20th System in Nine Months

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has secured an order for a Capstone C400 Signature Series (C400S) microturbine for a leading gelatins and collagen peptides manufacturer in Germany. The order was secured by E-Quad Power Systems GmbH (www.microturbine.de), Capstone's distributor in Germany, and is the 20th microturbine system sold in the last nine months as the German combined heat and power ("CHP") market continues to rebound.

The latest C400S microturbine CHP project will be installed at a large manufacturing plant in Germany and be fueled by high-pressure natural gas. The microturbines will be used to reduce on-site energy costs and help lower overall plant CO2 emissions.

According to COGEN Europe, the European Association for the Promotion of Cogeneration, the process of cogeneration currently saves European countries around 200 million tons of CO2 per year. The goal is to have 20% of electricity and 25% of heat provided through cogeneration by 2030.

"After an extended period of economic insecurities in the German CHP market, we are continuing to see constructive indicators of a strengthening market since the spring of 2019 and now continuing into the new year," said Marcus Mehlkopf, Managing Partner of E-Quad Power Systems.

"It's great to see that more and more progressive companies in Germany are joining the distributed clean energy movement and adopting CHP for greater efficiency and lower emissions with lower overall energy cost," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer at Capstone.

"The distributed clean energy movement is seeing increased adoption rates as companies come to the realization that it is both economically and environmentally beneficial, plus Capstone can provide on-site energy resiliency which is of ever-increasing importance," added Mr. Jamison.

"Germany is one of the largest energy markets in Europe and is an energy thought leader in the European community. We are encouraged by this order and the strengthening German CHP market," stated Jen Derstine, Capstone's Vice President of Marketing and Distribution.

