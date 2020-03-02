March 2, 2020 - 4:09 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The Global Autogas MARKET is expected to grow by USD 2.91 mn tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period Global Autogas Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global autogas market and it is poised to grow by USD 2. 91 mn tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autogas Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495851/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global autogas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for cleaner fuel.In addition, increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the global autogas market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global autogas market is segmented as below:

Application:

o LDV



o HDV



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global autogas market growth

This study identifies increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as the prime reasons driving the global autogas market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global autogas market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global autogas market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., PJSC Gazprom, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TOTAL SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

