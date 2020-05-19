May 19, 2020 - 10:55 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The global demulsifier market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025 Demulsifiers are specialty chemicals designed for breaking emulsions. They are commonly used in the processing of crude oil, where water and salt are removed from crude oil before refining, to prevent corrosion. New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Demulsifier Market by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090301/?utm_source=GNW

The Middle East is the largest market, followed by North America and Europe. An increase in crude oil production after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market. Stringent environmental regulations and geopolitical issues in the Middle East region are the factors restraining the market. The discovery of new oilfields, an increase in aging oil reservoirs, and the increasing demand for green demulsifiers are expected to provide high growth opportunities to manufacturers.



Oil soluble is expected to be the larger type of demulsifier.



Oil soluble is projected to be the larger segment of the global demulsifier market.The most effective type of demulsifier for separating water-in-oil emulsion is the oil-soluble demulsifier as oil is the continuous phase, and water is the dispersed phase.



Therefore, the surfactants will be absorbed directly into the continuous phase without any resistance at the optimum temperature. The rising demand for effective water and oil separation is expected to drive the demand for oil-soluble demulsifiers.



Crude oil is projected to be the largest application of demulsifier during the forecast period.

Crude oil is expected to be the largest segment of the global demulsifier market from 2020 to 2025.Crude oil, when produced, contains BS&W (basic sediment & water).



Crude oil produced needs to be processed as it contains oil-water emulsion.The stability of the emulsion depends on various factors, such as the quality of crude oil, the geology of the well site, and whether the oil field is offshore or onshore, and others.



The rising demand for energy and the increase in crude oil production post COVID-19 pandemic are the factors that are expected to drive the demulsifier market during the forecast period in the crude oil segment.



The Middle East is projected to be the leading market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

The Middle East is the largest demulsifier market as the region holds considerable growth potential for extensive oil and gas production and drilling activities, which play an important role in propelling the demand for demulsifiers in the country.For instance, Saudi Arabia mostly contains brown oilfields, which have been producing crude oil for more than 60 years.



Therefore, the water cut is considerably high in comparison to green fields.High water cut indicates the presence of a higher quantity of water in the produced oil.



This factor fuels the consumption of demulsifiers.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 39%, and Tier 3 - 26%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, APAC - 28%, Middle East & Africa - 12%, and South America - 7%



The key players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Nova Star LP (US), SI Group (US), Impact Chemicals Technologies (US), Innospec Inc. (US), Dorf Ketal (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), Chemiphase Ltd. (UK), Direct-N Pakt Inc. (US), MCC Chemicals Inc.(US), Rimpro India (India), Oil Technics Holdings (UK), Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company (Egypt), Roemex Limited (India), Reda Oilfield (UK), and Aurorachem (China), among others.



This report segments the market for demulsifier based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market.



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the demulsifier market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on demulsifier offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for demulsifier across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global demulsifier market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the demulsifier market

