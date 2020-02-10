February 10, 2020 - 3:19 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The global emotion detection and recognition market size is projected to grow from USD 21.6 billion in 2019 to USD 56.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% Rising need for socially intelligent artificial agents that offer assistance to human-computer interaction and growing presence of artificial agents in social environments to drive the overall growth of the emotion detection and recognition market. New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by Technology, Software Tool, Application Area, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458257/?utm_source=GNW



By software tool, the biosensing software tools and apps segment to hold the largest market size in 2019

Biosensing software tools and apps collect human gestures through sensors, such as Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electromyography (EMG), eye tracking sensors, and wearables.These software tools convert the collected inputs into mathematical form and interpret them for various applications, which is used in online learning systems, law enforcement sectors (applications, such as lie-detection and other threat detection), and healthcare.



The use of biosensing software tools and apps to analyze growing inputs from the increasing adoption of biosensors, such as wearables, can act as a game changer for this particular market.

• By end user, the industrial segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The industrial end user includes big manufacturing giants and heavy industrial equipment manufacturers, such as automobile, chemical industry, real estate, renting and leasing, textile industry, brewing industry, and the energy industry, which consists of the electricity industry, natural gas industry, and the petroleum industry.These end users deploy emotion detection and recognition software to minimize or restrict fraudulent activities.



Emotion detection and recognition software can also be integrated with devices and applications of other automotive industries to have an emotional connect with the users and track the data with emotion sensors to gain a deeper understanding and improve customer experiences.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global emotion detection and recognition market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the emotion detection and recognition market.



End users, such as industrial, commercial, and enterprises are expected to adopt emotion detection and recognition solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 35%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 25%, RoW – 10%



Major vendors offering emotion detection and recognition solutions include Apple (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Affectiva (US), Beyond Verbal (Israel), Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands), Tobii (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Sentiance (Belgium), nViso (Switzerland), Eyesight Technologies (Israel), Ayonix (Japan), Cognitec Systems (Germany), SightCorp (Netherlands), CrowdEmotion (UK), Kairos (US), Eyeris (US), and SkyBiometry (Lithuania), and iMotions (Denmark). The emotion detection and recognition market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the emotion detection and recognition market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by technology, software tool, application area, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall emotion detection and recognition market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

